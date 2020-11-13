Contract staffers seek release of pending pay 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsourced Employees’ Association (KSHCOEA), which was on strike from September 24 to October 8 over a range of demands, claimed that they have still not received salaries during this period, even after former Health Minister B Sriramulu had stated that their payments would be released.

The KSHCOEA members seek solution to 14 demands which have been pending for a long time. These include job security, payment of equal wages on par with permanent health staffers, bonuses, accident insurance, Covid financial package, Covid incentives, a comprehensive HR policy, and also for salaries to not be cut for that period when the workers went on strike.

“Former Health Minister B Sriramulu had accepted our demands and we called off our strike. However, those demands are yet to be fulfilled,” said KSHCOEA president Vishwaradhya H Y.