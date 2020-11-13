STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ensure only green crackers are sold, take action against violators: HC tells Karnataka

In the modified order, the state government clearly recorded that packing of green crackers has a logo of CSIR-NEERI and PESCO as well as QR coding system.

Published: 13th November 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

The ban on sale and use of firecrackers has been imposed ahead of Diwali to prevent further rise in air pollution. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the authorities of the state government, all local bodies and police to implement the orders issued by the government strictly to ensure sale and bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm to 10 pm, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order during the hearing of PILs filed by AS Vishnu Bharath, a resident of the city and another to ban all kinds of crackers and implement regulations to prevent noise pollution.

This was after the state government submitted the modified order and realising its mistake by defining the meaning of ‘green crackers’, following the direction issued by the court on Thursday.

In the modified order, the state government clearly recorded that packing of green crackers has a logo of CSIR-NEERI and PESCO as well as QR coding system.

Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?

Referring to this, the bench said that the state has issued a clarification on green crackers and hence public aren't aware of what green crackers really are. Hence the state government should give wide publicity immediately in media about the same, the bench added.

The bench has also made it clear that all local bodies and the police department must ensure that the stalls set up in their respective areas should only sell green crackers and it is the duty of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and police to attend immediately the complaints receiving from public regarding noise pollution.

The bench said, in a bigger city like Bengaluru, the KSPCB should ensure that decibel meters are made available with police in densely populated areas to measure noise level and it is needless to add that it is the obligation of the state ensure scrupulous implementation order passed by NGT on November 9.

The bench has said that the counsels of the state, KSPCB and BBMP are directed inform the order of the court to all the authorities concerned without waiting till the order is signed by the court and upload in the website.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court firecracker ban green crackers
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp