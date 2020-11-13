Initiative launched against child beggary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Thursday launched a child beggary rescue campaign in the City. This initiative is in collaboration with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the police department, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), UNICEF and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which are working for rescue and rehabilitation of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP).

“The programme, ‘A Firm Step Towards Eradicating Child Beggary’, is to ensure that children are not forced into beggary, and instead, are rescued and rehabilitated,” said KSCPCR chairperson Dr Anthony Sebastian.There is no comprehensive data on the number of child beggars in the City because they are a floating population with majority of them migrating to Bengaluru with their families from outside the City and State. Many of them are runaway children and a large chunk is also trapped into begging by child traffickers.

The Commission can receive complaints and take suitable action on cases related to infringement/violation of child rights and it can also take action by registering complaints suo motu. “The Special Juvenile Police Units and the NGOs have been assigned to ensure that no child is found begging on the streets,” said Dr Sebastian. “There needs to be widespread awareness in society on child beggary. We plan to implement the programme through various activities,” said Dr Sebastian.