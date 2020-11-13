STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Negative COVID report mandatory for teachers and students ahead of opening of colleges

In view of the reopening of colleges, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey passed the order making RT-PCR test report mandatory.

Published: 13th November 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

For representational purpose. (File photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for all the teachers, students and non-teaching staff with the Karnataka Government deciding to reopen the degree, medical and engineering colleges.

After eight months of COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to start the degree, engineering and diploma colleges from November 17 and Medical, nursing, AYUSH and paramedical colleges from December 1.

In view of the reopening of colleges, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey passed the order making RT-PCR test report mandatory.

"As per SoP issued from Government of Karnataka, all teachers, students and non-teaching staff members of colleges and hostels shall produce a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report, which is done within 72 hours before the day of joining," the order said.

Pandey instructed the health staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delays and facilitate quick testing.

He directed all the labs to carry out testing of these samples through pooled (1:5) testing process and upload the results on 1CMR portal immediately.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts and the Special Commissioner (Health) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have been asked to monitor and ensure the testing is carried out in a smooth manner.

Pandey said the test results will be sent by SMS to registered mobile numbers in ICMR portal. It can also be accessed by visiting 'Karnataka state COVID war room' portal, for lab reports, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown AYUSH
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp