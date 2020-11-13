Munirathna meets ‘leader of rebels’ Jarkiholi 

By Express News Service

Water Resources Minister

Ramesh Jarkiholi and (below)

Munirathna

BENGALURU: Newly-elected BJP legislator from Rajarajeshwari Nagar N Munirathna on Thursday met Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Fresh from his landslide victory, Munirathna called on Jarkiholi, the primary hook between him and the BJP leadership who facilitated the former’s jump from the Congress to the saffron party in 2019.

The meeting adds strength to Jarkiholi’s conscious effort to position himself as a leader with clout among the new entrants to the BJP. Whether hosting a luncheon with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Pralhad Joshi or huddling of MLAs from the Mumbai-Karnataka region or cabinet hopefuls airing their aspirations every now and then, Jarkiholi has been deliberately crafting an image of being the ‘go-to’ person.

Even in New Delhi, Jarkiholi is said to be attempting to get a connect with the BJP central leadership through his personal friendship with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.