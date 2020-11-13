Preetam J Gowda to fulfil CT Ravi's shoes?

B R Udaya Kumar By

HASSAN: The Sira bypoll, which saw a landslide victory for BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda, may give a boost to the career of Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda as he is likely to be inducted into the cabinet in place of former Tourism Minister CT Ravi, who has been appointed party national general secretary.



Preetam, who along with party state vice-president B Y Vijayendra played a crucial role in achieving historic victories for BJP candidates in Sira as well as KR Pet bypolls, may get a cabinet berth under the district and Vokkaliga quota.

Vijayendra, who is the son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, is said to be lobbying for Preetam. The CM feels that Preetam has the capacity to take on JDS leaders and strengthen the party in the home turf of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda if given the additional responsibility, party sources said.

It is said that the 39-year-old MLA is known for his trouble-shooting skills within the party and has taken party workers into confidence. Preetam told TNIE that he never lobbied for a ministerial berth. “The CM is supporting me by sanctioning new development works. I will abide by his directions,” he added.