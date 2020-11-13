Will punish fire mishap culprits: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday visited a chemical factory godown in New Guddadahalli where a fire accident occurred. He said action will be initiated against the culprits after the investigation.

“Large quantities of chemicals were stored at the godown without licence. Alcohol-based chemicals were also there. Permission from Drugs Controller is mandatory to store sanitisers,” he said, adding that the government will take action, no matter how big the company is.

“Action will also be initiated against the erring officials, if found guilty,” he added.