Karnataka government to build 1.69 lakh houses in panchayat limits

MYSURU: With an eye on the panchayat polls, the State Government is planning at least 20 houses for each panchayat under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and other housing projects. Keen to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish to provide housing to the shelterless under Ambedkar and Basava Housing programmes, the state government will construct about 1.69 lakh houses in panchayat limits.

Housing Minister V Somanna said about 1.17 lakh houses have been completed and Rs 200 crore has been set aside for developing 64 lakh sites and land has already been identified for this purpose. "In the wake of the demand for houses to nomadic families, the government has decided to construct 69,000 houses in Mysuru, Chikkamagalur and Raichur districts. Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has approved construction of 1.2 lakh houses at Rs 10,100 crore," the minister said.

Many pending projects have been put on the fast track and the required funds have been released, he stressed.

Taking note of the damage to 65,000 houses in floods, the government has released Rs 1,700 crore for construction of new houses. "Some are against relocation and have not moved to the newly-built houses,” he said. Somanna said they have planned to develop satellite towns in the state. expedited construction of houses and also development of new layouts.

PM township near Anekal

The Housing Minister said the government has planned to develop 30,000 sites in 1,936 acres at a cost of Rs 3,455 crore at Jigani near Anekal. "As many as 16 mega housing projects are in progress across the state to develop 25,000 sites and tenders has been invited for construction of houses. There are plans to develop a township in 100 acres near Chamarajnagar and land has been identified at Madapura, Bogapura, where the land losers will get half of the developed sites," he added.

