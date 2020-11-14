STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to build 1.69 lakh houses in panchayat limits

Housing Minister V Somanna said about 1.17 lakh houses have been completed and Rs 200 crore has been set aside for developing 64 lakh sites and land has already been identified for this purpose.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  With an eye on the panchayat polls, the State Government is planning at least 20 houses for each panchayat under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and other housing projects. Keen to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish to provide housing to the shelterless under Ambedkar and Basava Housing programmes, the state government will construct about 1.69 lakh houses in panchayat limits.

Housing Minister V Somanna said about 1.17 lakh houses have been completed and Rs 200 crore has been set aside for developing 64 lakh sites and land has already been identified for this purpose. "In the wake of the demand for houses to nomadic families, the government has decided to construct 69,000 houses in Mysuru, Chikkamagalur and Raichur districts. Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has approved construction of 1.2 lakh houses at Rs 10,100 crore," the minister said.

Many pending projects have been put on the fast track and the required funds have been released, he stressed.

Taking note of the damage to 65,000 houses in floods, the government has released Rs 1,700 crore for construction of new houses. "Some are against relocation and have not moved to the newly-built houses,” he said. Somanna said they have planned to develop satellite towns in the state. expedited construction of houses and also development of new layouts.

PM township near Anekal

The Housing Minister said the government has planned to develop 30,000 sites in 1,936 acres at a cost of Rs 3,455 crore at Jigani near Anekal. "As many as 16 mega housing projects are in progress across the state to develop 25,000 sites and tenders has been invited for construction of houses. There are plans to develop a township in 100 acres near Chamarajnagar and land has been identified at Madapura, Bogapura, where the land losers will get half of the developed sites," he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Somanna Karnataka panchayat houses Karnataka housing scheme
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp