Karnataka: IMA scam victims can file claims from November 25

BENGALURU: Special Officer for IMA and other scam cases Harsh Gupta on Friday said the authority will accept claims from IMA investors for one month, starting November 25. Gupta told the media here on Friday that claims can be filed from November 25 to December 24, and no applications will be accepted after the stipulated period.

"Depositors can submit claims online by visiting any Bengaluru One, Karnataka One, and Atalji Jan Snehi Kendra centres, and can take the help of operators. No physical documents will be accepted by the authorities," he said.

The authority has split the process into two stages. In the first, claimants must provide personal details like mobile phone number and bank account number, and in the second, provide scheme-wise deposit details.

"Depositors can file claims using Aadhaar or Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number for Re 1 transfer from their bank account to the authority (AC no. 6442116442 IFSC - HDFC0001748). If their declared bank account with IMA is operational, they need not submit any documents regarding scheme enrolment, like bond certificate, share certificate, etc. If account is not operational, they have to upload these documents. If the deposit details tally with the IMA database, applicants need not provide receipts for deposits. Else, they need to upload deposit receipts," Gupta said, adding that the claimants will have to e-attest uploaded documents by their jurisdictional tahsildar before February 24, 2021.

Those who file claims using Aadhaar OTP or UTR number for Re 1 transfer from non-IMA declared bank account will need additional authentication to be eligible for the claim amount. "They can authenticate through Aadhaar biometric or send Re 1 from the IMA-linked bank account, within 60 days of the last date. Beyond 60 days, they have to authenticate themselves physically, with alternative documents," Gupta added.

In case the depositor has passed away or is hospitalised, the application can be filed by the nominee or legal heir, supported with a death certificate, hospital documents etc.

For more details, investors can contact the call centre on 080-46885959 (8am to 8pm), visit the website imaclaims.karnataka.gov.in, or send WhatsApp messages to 7975568880.

COURT TO DECIDE ON CLAIMS

Gupta said there are approximately one lakh investors and the claim amount is about Rs 2,900 crore. "The government has attached property worth Rs 475 crore, of which about 80 per cent belongs to IMA and its MD Mohammed Mansur Khan, while the rest was attached from a Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Village Accountant, and a family member of an accused official. It is estimated that about Rs 1,500 crore will be adjusted towards returns already received by depositors," he said.

"Some depositors, who started transacting with IMA in 2012-2013, have received more than what they invested. It has to be decided whether the claims will be proportional or the interest of small depositors should be given priority. The Special Court will decide," Gupta said.