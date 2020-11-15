STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

As Congress cadre follow leaders out of party, KPCC chief faces daunting task

The Congress has been virtually reduced to an empty house, with leaders defecting to the BJP with cadres and followers, over the past two years.

Published: 15th November 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar celebrate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru at the KPCC office in Bengaluru | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar celebrate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru at the KPCC office in Bengaluru | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress has been virtually reduced to an empty house, with leaders defecting to the BJP with cadres and followers, over the past two years. In 14 constituencies, sitting Congress MLAs revolted against the JDS-led coalition government and crossed to the BJP, leaving the party poorer, with no cadre or prospective candidates in many constituencies.

This was evident as BJP candidates in RR Nagar, KR Pet and other constituencies managed to win by huge margins. With the party rank and file following rebel Congress MLAs out, there is a virtual collapse of the party structure. This has not only dented the party’s prospects but also demoralised party workers. With no leader, loyal Congress workers have lost hope.

Senior Congressman D K Shivakumar, who took over as KPCC president, has many challenges before him -- more than leading the party to power, he has the daunting task of rebuilding the party from the bottom up.The Congress, which lost 14 MLAs from its bastions, now wants to wrest the seats back and return to power, hopefully with 113 seats.

Failure to build the party, boost morale and identify candidates two years ahead of polls in these constituencies would only make the party’s return to power a distant dream. Although the Congress fielded candidates and put up a keen contest, it could not match the organisational strength and resources of the BJP in many of the seats.

Poor organisational base in RR Nagar forced Congressmen to bring in cadre from Kanakapura and nearby constituencies to campaign for candidates. The defeat of Congress in Sira, and with JDS pushed to third position, opposition camps fear the the BJP may slowly take over Old Mysuru, that has 90 assembly seats. 
The BJP has already geared up to keep the trend going and win over people in panchayat polls,  to be held sometime next month.

On the other hand, Shivakumar and his team want to rework social engineering, other than winning the Vokkaliga vote bank, as it did in RR Nagar and Sira. Sources said that KPCC will come out with an action plan for these 14 seats, and is working on micro data of all 224 seats, that could give them a winning combination. Former MP R Dhruvanarayan said that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar cannot be held responsible for the defeat and maintained it was collective responsibility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp