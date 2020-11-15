Cabinet rejig: CM BS Yediyurappa may visit Delhi next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to visit Delhi next week to discuss the cabinet expansion with BJP national president J P Nadda and other party central leaders. He is waiting for the dates as the national leaders are focusing on the formation of government in Bihar.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s office said that the CM is waiting for an appointment from the central leadership. He will take the list of aspirants and get it approved by his party leaders. The cabinet has a sanctioned strength of 34, including the CM. At present, seven berths are vacant.

According to BJP sources, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has to accommodate MLCs M TB Nagaraj, H Vishwanath and R Shankar, turncoats who helped the party form government in the state. Along with them, the CM may have to include Munirathna who was also part of the rebel team, after his victory in the RR Nagar bypoll.

Meanwhile, a day after the Union government approved Rs 577.74 crore financial assistance to the State from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Yediyurappa on Saturday said his government would try to get additional funds from the Centre for the flood-hit districts of the state. This year, floods hit many parts of the State especially North Karnataka. The loss is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore.

‘No reason behind meeting HDK’

Yediyurappa put an end to the speculations over his meeting with former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Friday. He said they met regarding the district cooperative bank in Mandya. “HDK had come to discuss the district cooperative bank of Mandya. There was no other reason behind it,” the CM said.