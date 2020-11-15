Draft OFC policy out soon, says Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state IT&BT Department is coming up with a draft optical fibre cable (OFC) policy in coordination with the Urban Development and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments to improve internet connectivity across the state.

Under the new policy, the single-window system will be introduced which will allow service providers to get all required approvals at one place, said Deputy Chief Minister and Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Digital transformation attracting investment into state, creating jobs

Earlier, innovation in technology was outside the ambit of law. Now we are taking several steps to help spur innovation in the digital ecosystem in terms of policy measures, tax incentives and partnerships,” he said. The government is looking at substantial budgetary allocations for product development services in the digital ecosystem. “We had incentives for software exporters, and are also focused on developing our own products, like UPI in financial services,” the Deputy CM said.

Leveraging an attractive talent pool, incentivised infrastructure, land facilities, global firms in electric vehicle (EV), remote work, ride-hailing, aerospace and health tech sectors, including Uber, Zoom, Tata Technologies, Boeing and Siemens Healthineers announced setting up their product development and engineering centres in Bengaluru this year, when the world was challenged by the Covid pandemic.

Not only is this transformation attracting billions of dollars in investment, but also creating employment opportunities for skilled people. The upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit, to be held from November 19 to 21, a flagship event showcasing the state’s digital prowess, will be bigger and better this year, with the government acting as a key facilitator to encourage innovation, tie-ups between firms and provide solutions to challenges posed by the pandemic, Ashwath Narayan said.

“We have constituted an international advisory committee and brought in domain experts as leading panelists to make the event a success. A total of 12 MoUs between companies will be signed this year during the BTS, of which seven have been already finalised,” he added.