‘Industries slowly recovering from Covid impact’: FKCCI president Perikal M Sundar

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries that were severely hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdown are on the road to recovery, and a number of initiatives announced by the Central and State governments, too, are helping them recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) president Perikal M Sundar says that though industries are now operating at 40 to 60 per cent of their capacity, the situation is improving and by March 2021, is expected to reach around 80 per cent. He attributes the improvement to policy decisions and increased demand in the market. Excerpts from an interview.

How is the situation now?

Industries are operating at 40 to 60 per cent of their capacity, and production is increasing every month. Our expectation is that by March 2021, they will reach around 80 per cent of capacity. Exports are not much, but consumption within the country is good. In the next six months, it should reach regular production of pre-Covid times. Central and state government policies have helped.



Which sectors are doing well, and which sectors are yet to pick up?

All consumer-packaged goods, including packaged food items, are doing good. The hospitality sector is also slowly picking up, but the Covid scare still prevails. The number of people within the state visiting tourist places is good, but inter-state tourists are still not coming. The hospitality sector may see around 20 per cent jump after Deepavali, and during Christmas and New Year celebrations.



During the lockdown, migrant workers had returned to their states. Have they returned?

A majority of migrant workers and those working in the hospitality sector in Karnataka are from Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and other states. Around 50 per cent of the migrant workforce has returned. I don’t think all of those who had returned to their states during the lockdown will return to Karnataka, as their states are also taking several measures to improve their economy and are giving loans up to Rs 10 lakh. Around 20 per cent of workers may stay back in their states.



Which sectors are driving good GST collection?

Many industries that had stopped production (during the lockdown) have restarted operations. Small scale industries, consumer packaged goods, including food packaging, is doing good, and the hospitality sector is slowly growing. Textile and garment industry is yet to pick up. Since there are restrictions on gathering of a large number of people for functions, demand is yet to pick up. This too will improve slowly, and GST collection will further pick up.



How do you look at employment opportunities?

Definitely there is a lot of scope for employment generation in Karnataka. We are expecting more industries to come to Karnataka, especially after a number of initiatives taken by the state government, including amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. In one or two years, Karnataka will be among the top three states in India as policies are good, the government is pro-industry, and considers suggestions or demands made by industry for ease of doing business.



Industries expressed concern over the power tariff hike...

Yes, we did express concern over increase in power tariff and have taken it up with Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. They have to rollback the hike and shouldn’t increase it for the next two years due to the pandemic. Shettar has assured us that he will take it up with the CM. I hope the state government withdraws it.



Central and state governments have announced many measures to revive the economy...

Initiatives announced by the Central and State governments are helping industry, and in the revival of the economy. I hope everything stabilises within the next six months and India will be the first country in the world to witness economic revival post the pandemic.