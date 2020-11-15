STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IT City rides Aatmanirbhar wave, eyes $300-billion by 2025

“From an IT services exporters hub, we are now an attractive destination for product development,” Narayan told TNSE in an exclusive interaction.

Published: 15th November 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan at an interaction at the TNIE office in Bengaluru on Saturday | shriram bn

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is undergoing a makeover from a software services exporter to a product development hub, as global firms set foot in the city. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan believes that the Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) policy pronounced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the foundation on which this transformation takes place. 

“From an IT services exporters hub, we are now an attractive destination for product development,” Narayan told TNSE in an exclusive interaction. He underlined the importance of R&D, resources, manpower and regulatory support for overseeing this transformation.

He said the state is aiming at a $300-billion digital market by 2025 on the back of Aatmanirbhar. Various initiatives, including Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Vision Group for Startups, state’s ESDM policy, Beyond Bengaluru tech development and a supportive regulatory framework will help achieve this mission. “We expect to contribute at least 30% to the country’s target of achieving a $1-trillion economy by 2025,” he stated.

‘Connectivity to get a boost across K’taka’

Since the lockdown, majority of IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home, which has become work from anywhere now, said Dr Ashwath Narayan, who was at The New Indian Express office on Saturday. “Some companies are planning to extend it up to 10 years, which eventually reduce the expenditure for them.” He said that connectivity is an issue and is posing a big challenge to the department. “But we are trying to overcome these hurdles,” he added.

Telecom, which was not part of the IT Department earlier, has been brought under it now. “Connectivity will be strengthened and extended across the State. To ensure hassle-free connectivity, a draft OFC policy is being prepared by the RDPR and Urban Development departments. It will be notified soon,” he added. “There is no clear-cut policy as of now.

All issues related to laying of OFCs, including road cutting, permission at various levels, solving other technical and administrative issues will be addressed under the single-window system. Though the Central Government has made it clear that OFC companies should be given clearance immediately, there are lot of issues at various levels.

This might be because of lack of communication or lack,’’ he added. On OFC service-providers not restoring roads after the work, he said it is mandatory for these companies to repair the roads after they are dug up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silicon Valley
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp