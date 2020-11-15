IT City rides Aatmanirbhar wave, eyes $300-billion by 2025

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is undergoing a makeover from a software services exporter to a product development hub, as global firms set foot in the city. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan believes that the Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) policy pronounced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the foundation on which this transformation takes place.

“From an IT services exporters hub, we are now an attractive destination for product development,” Narayan told TNSE in an exclusive interaction. He underlined the importance of R&D, resources, manpower and regulatory support for overseeing this transformation.

He said the state is aiming at a $300-billion digital market by 2025 on the back of Aatmanirbhar. Various initiatives, including Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Vision Group for Startups, state’s ESDM policy, Beyond Bengaluru tech development and a supportive regulatory framework will help achieve this mission. “We expect to contribute at least 30% to the country’s target of achieving a $1-trillion economy by 2025,” he stated.

‘Connectivity to get a boost across K’taka’

Since the lockdown, majority of IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home, which has become work from anywhere now, said Dr Ashwath Narayan, who was at The New Indian Express office on Saturday. “Some companies are planning to extend it up to 10 years, which eventually reduce the expenditure for them.” He said that connectivity is an issue and is posing a big challenge to the department. “But we are trying to overcome these hurdles,” he added.

Telecom, which was not part of the IT Department earlier, has been brought under it now. “Connectivity will be strengthened and extended across the State. To ensure hassle-free connectivity, a draft OFC policy is being prepared by the RDPR and Urban Development departments. It will be notified soon,” he added. “There is no clear-cut policy as of now.

All issues related to laying of OFCs, including road cutting, permission at various levels, solving other technical and administrative issues will be addressed under the single-window system. Though the Central Government has made it clear that OFC companies should be given clearance immediately, there are lot of issues at various levels.

This might be because of lack of communication or lack,’’ he added. On OFC service-providers not restoring roads after the work, he said it is mandatory for these companies to repair the roads after they are dug up.