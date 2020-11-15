STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pandemic forces jobless youth to turn to crime

Ameer Ahmed, 28, earned a decent salary as a receptionist at a Bengaluru hotel. He had no criminal history. But Covid changed all that. He lost his job and couldn’t find another.

Published: 15th November 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

crime, murder

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Team TNIE
Express News Service

Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary who served as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, once said: “When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.” The Covid-19 pandemic which descended early this year forced lockdowns.

That, in turn, ushered in an economic slowdown, sending lakhs out of jobs. As businesses shut, the unravelling situation denied many the right to live the life they believed in, luring them towards crime and violence. Ameer Ahmed, 28, earned a decent salary as a receptionist at a Bengaluru hotel. He had no criminal history. But Covid changed all that. He lost his job and couldn’t find another.

A desperate Ahmed came across a person from Visakhapatnam who had ‘stuff’ that could help him earn big money. It turned out to be ‘ganja’. Ahmed, while searching for potential customers near a Peenya factory, was arrested and jailed. Sameer Kumar Shah, 25, too lost his job like Ahmed. Desperation drove him to use a photo of a woman manager of a women’s fashion store, impersonate her and send messages to her colleagues asking for money to be deposited in a bank account on the pretext of the woman’s mother needing treatment.

One even deposited Rs 4,500. When the woman learnt of it, she filed a complaint with East Cyber, Economic & Narcotics (CEN) police, who nabbed him in July. In another incident, daily wage workers from a village near Jamkhandi taluk in Bagalkot district targeted elders wearing jewellery after being denied jobs at construction sites. On being arrested, they confessed to robbing as they were jobless. Police officials said that though crime has not increased, the pandemic-triggered job loss has resulted in more first-time criminals -- like Ahmed, Shah and the daily wage workers.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police BB Ashok Kumar said, “There are instances of circumstances pushing people with no criminal history to commit crimes like chain snatching. Such incidents will stop only when the economy improves.” S K Umesh, a retired Superintendent of Police, said, “As many lost their livelihoods, they started committing crime.

Bengaluru saw many incidents of mobile snatching. It fetches hardly Rs 300-400 for the culprit.” In Udupi district, an out-of-job daily wage worker from Honnavara, Ganesh Naik, 30, was arrested for duping job aspirants over recruiting them in Konkan Railway Corporation. Wearing a ticket collector’s uniform, he collected money from two gullible job-seekers in Manipal. Prof Hilda Rayappan, founder, Prajna Counselling Centre, Mangaluru, said domestic violence cases increased during the lockdown and unlock period, adding more to women’s stress.

She said her centre received more cases of marital discord, harassment by alcoholic spouses and in-laws, and personality disorders as families faced financial difficulties and health issues. At Mangaluru Santwana Kendra, over 150 cases of family disputes were registered between January and October this year which is the highest in Dakshina Kannada. Dr P V Bhandary, a renowned psychiatrist from Udupi, said that during the pandemic when children have remained at home, instances of them being hit by their alcoholic father were reported.

In one instance, a 35-year-old businessman, who had suffered big losses during the lockdown, took to the bottle. His seven-year-old daughter developed severe anxiety disorder. “We had to treat both the child and father at our hospital. The effects of lockdown are going to last long,” he said. Vidya Dinkar, a Mangaluru-based social activist, said that there are lot of cases of owner-labourer dispute especially involving migrant labourers who weren’t paid nor given any facilities post-Covid19 period.

Bengaluru, on its part, has witnessed owner-tenant disputes. Mahalakshmi shared a good rapport with her tenant Poornima in Laggere in Bengaluru. But the latter was unable to pay rent for four months. On October 30, the owner demanded that she clear her dues. While the owner was in need of money, the tenant had no money to pay rent. This sparked a fight, ending in in the landlord stabbing her tenant. While the tenant recovered, the landlady is cooling her heels in the jail.

In a similar incident in HMT Layout, landlord Syed Iliyas and his tenant Mohammed Naqvi assaulted each other and stepped in to RT Nagar police station, filing a complaint against each other.
In Kalaburagi, a gang was busted in Jewargi town in October in connection with blackmailing and looting money from lorry owners/drivers transporting foodgrains for mid-day meals scheme. Mysuru reported several instances of thieves taking advantage of school closure to steal expensive items from the premises.

At a higher primary school in Jattenahalli village, miscreants stole three gas cylinders worth Rs 3,600, while in a similar incident in KR Nagar police limits, rice bags, kitchen utensils and gas cylinders were stolen from the government high school in Hampapura village. Mysuru city police registered over 14 murder cases, while Mysuru district police registered 15 during April-September, post Covid-19 outbreak. The period saw 26 burglaries, 110 theft cases and 15 chain-snatching incidents in city limits, while 53 burglaries, 124 thefts and 5 chain-snatching cases in the district.

Former DG&IGP ST Ramesh said economic slowdown results in unemployment and various business establishments undergo loss or close down. “When sources of income dry up, people tend to look for shortcuts to earn money and crime becomes an option. In such unprecedented times, police vigil may not succeed in putting down crimes. The only solution is for the economy to improve,” he says. 

MG Chetan/Bengaluru; Prakash Samaga/Udupi; Divya Cutinho/Mangaluru; Ramkrishna Badseshi/Kalaburagi; Mahesh Goudar/Vijayapura; Ramachandra Gunari/Shivamogga

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jobless crime Covid-19 economic slowdown
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp