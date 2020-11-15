Ramesh Katti gets another term as DCC Bank head

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP leader Ramesh Katti was elected chairman of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank on Saturday. He was elected unopposed. He was the chairman last term too. Incumbent vice chairman Subhash Dhavaleshwar who too was elected unopposed, has won another term.

Ramesh Katti receives a bouquet after

being re-elected as DCC Bank

chairman | Express

In the past, DCC bank elections led to differences among leaders and divisions in the party. There were three factions in the district BJP. But now despite rivalry, the BJP ensured the choice was unanimous following the instructions of the party bosses.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, also director of the DCC Bank, announced the election of Katti and Dhavaleshwar to the top posts, at a media conference on Saturday. Savadi stated that the BJP top leadership favoured the candidates to the top two posts elected unopposed at a time when the bank was celebrating its centenary year and also wanted to send a message of unity to the party.

It will be decided who should represent Belagavi DCC bank in the apex bank, he said. Karnataka Milk Federation president Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “There might be differences of opinion and problems in Belagavi DCC Bank. We have instructed the chairman Ramesh Katti to take everyone into confidence to make the bank more customer-friendly and progressive.”

The chairman and vice chairman will have a five-year term. BIMS Administrator Sayeeda Afrin Banu Ballari was the Election officer. Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Jolle, RS member Iranna Kadadi, Chief Whip in Legislative Council Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, MLA Umesh Katti were present.