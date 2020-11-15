Tough testing students in three days: Officials

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Degree colleges across the district are making brisk preparations to reopen from November 17, but health officials say it’s not possible to conduct Covid tests and provide results in just three days.

Over 15,000 students are studying at various degree colleges and are pursuing courses at old University of Mysore. With just three days left for the commencement of classes, many students who had gone back home are now returning to the city.

With the state government making it mandatory for all students to undergo Covid tests before attending classes, health department sources said it’s tough testing all students so fast. “With festivities ongoing and mobile teams deputed at major public places, it is tough to test all the students within the stipulated time.

We are deploying teams to conduct testing at colleges upon request from the management,” said a health department staffer. District health officer T Amarnath said they are testing final-year UG and PG students first.

“We are sending mobile teams to colleges to carry out tests. Amid festivities, it is not possible to test all students — it might take a few more days. Students who are in a hurry to get tested can visit their nearest primary health care centre,” he said.