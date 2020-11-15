STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tough testing students in three days: Officials

Degree colleges across the district are making brisk preparations to reopen from November 17, but health officials say it’s not possible to conduct Covid tests and provide results in just three days.

Published: 15th November 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Degree colleges across the district are making brisk preparations to reopen from November 17, but health officials say it’s not possible to conduct Covid tests and provide results in just three days.

Over 15,000 students are studying at various degree colleges and are pursuing courses at old University of Mysore. With just three days left for the commencement of classes, many students who had gone back home are now returning to the city.

With the state government making it mandatory for all students to undergo Covid tests before attending classes, health department sources said it’s tough testing all students so fast. “With festivities ongoing and mobile teams deputed at major public places, it is tough to test all the students within the stipulated time.

We are deploying teams to conduct testing at colleges upon request from the management,” said a health department staffer. District health officer T Amarnath said they are testing final-year UG and PG students first.

“We are sending mobile teams to colleges to carry out tests. Amid festivities, it is not possible to test all students — it might take a few more days. Students who are in a hurry to get tested can visit their nearest primary health care centre,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid tests
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp