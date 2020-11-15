Viren used seven email IDs: Prosecution

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Virender Khanna, an accused in the Sandalwood drugs case, allegedly used seven different email IDs and his accomplices tried to hack the them to destroy evidence while he was in police custody.

Khanna was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with the said case on September 4. The 35-year-old was also facing another NDPS case registered by the Banaswadi police in 2018. He had moved a bail petition in this case before a special court for NDPS cases.

In the objections filed by the prosecution, it was stated that Khanna was in direct contact with accused arrested in connection with the drugs case. The prosecution informed the court that Khanna had seven email IDs. “He has opened three email accounts and refuses to open the remaining four accounts.

On September 12, an attempt was made by the petitioner’s accomplices to hack the email account with an intention to destroy the information contained in the said email account,” the prosecution submitted to the court. The prosecution told the court that Khanna, during interrogation, revealed his involvement in procuring drugs, financing and also giving instructions to the other accused.

The prosecution objected to granting him bail, submitting that Khanna was a habitual drug dealer and his email accounts, social media accounts and mobile phone data were yet to be accessed. The Special Judge, GM Sheenappa, who heard the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel, dismissed the bail petition filed by Khanna, on November 10.