Water release for irrigation till March 21  

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: The Irrigation Consultative Committee has decided to release the water from both Narayanpur and Almatti dams for irrigation purpose in the Krishna River Catchment areas till March 21, 2021.

The meeting held on Friday evening was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the chairman of the committee. MLAs of different districts that come under the catchment areas were present.

Karjol told the media that a separate regulation has been fixed for the release of water from Narayanpur Reservoir, where water would be released for 14 days and suspension of service for next eight days.

However, the regulation will be different for Almatti dam where water through canals will be discharged for eight days and no discharge for seven days for maintaining the regulation.” After the release of water on a regulated basis for irrigation purpose for Kharif season till November 17, both the dams will have around 116.33 tmcft of water. Around 38.80 tmcft of water is required till June 2021 for drinking purpose and other uses. Therefore, around 77.53 tmcft of water can be utilised for irrigation purposes, said Karjol.