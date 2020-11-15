STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Water release for irrigation till March 21  

The meeting held on Friday evening was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the chairman of the committee.

Published: 15th November 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: The Irrigation Consultative Committee has decided to release the water from both Narayanpur and Almatti dams for irrigation purpose in the Krishna River Catchment areas till March 21, 2021.

The meeting held on Friday evening was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the chairman of the committee. MLAs of different districts that come under the catchment areas were present.
Karjol told the media that a separate regulation has been fixed for the release of water from Narayanpur Reservoir, where water would be released for 14 days and suspension of service for next eight days.

However, the regulation will be different for Almatti dam where water through canals will be discharged for eight days and no discharge for seven days for maintaining the regulation.” After the release of water on a regulated basis for irrigation purpose for Kharif season till November 17, both the dams will have around 116.33 tmcft of water. Around 38.80 tmcft of water is required till June 2021 for drinking purpose and other uses. Therefore, around 77.53 tmcft of water can be utilised for irrigation purposes, said Karjol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp