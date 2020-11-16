STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gram panchayat member sets pregnant wife ablaze in Mysuru district

The victim's father Kalingaswamy alleged that the accused was pestering his daughter to get Rs 5 lakh from her parents as he wanted to contest the upcoming GP election.

Published: 16th November 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Burnt body, Burns, Immolation

Representational image (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a horrific incident, a gram panchayat (GP) member allegedly killed his pregnant wife by pouring kerosene over her and setting her ablaze on Saturday. The deceased, Shanthamma, was the wife of Ramesh, a member of Doddamulagodu Gram Panchayat.

In a complaint at the Bannur police station, Shanthamma's father Kalingaswamy alleged that Ramesh was pestering his daughter to get Rs 5 lakh from her parents as he wanted to contest the upcoming GP election. "When she failed to get the money, he killed my daughter," he stated.

He alleged that Ramesh’s mother Ningamma, uncle Javaraiah and others too were involved in his daughter’s murder. Claiming that two years ago when his daughter got married, they had given Rs 50,000 cash and 60 gm of gold ornaments as dowry, he said, "But Ramesh wanted my daughter to get Rs 5 lakh from us as he wanted to contest the panchayat election."

The Bannur police have registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 498A (cruelty against wife) and 304B (death caused by burns or any other injury). DSP Prabhakar Rao Shindhe and other officers visited the spot and a team was formed to nab the accused who are absconding. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru district Gram panchayat member Mysuru dowry death
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp