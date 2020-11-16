STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covid-related mortality in Gadag for last 28 days, administration to press on awareness

 The administration has said that it's due to early detection and timely treatment by the team of doctors and officials on Covid19 duty the mortality rate has come down. 

The vehicle that will tour Gadag district spreading awareness on Covid19 was launched in Gadag recently. (File Photo/Express )

By Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag district has not registered any Covid19 mortality in the last 28 days. The last Covid19 death was  reported on October 17. That is not all. The numbers of total Covid19 active cases has fallen below 100 and as on Sunday afternoon there were 92 patients being treated at the hospitals. 

However the development has instilled a confidence and many people are coming outside wittout masks and people are not following social distancing too. To keep the cases under control and a check on mortalities caused by the deadly virus, the administration is expected to take up a massive awareness campaign throughout  the district.

"A vehicle with LED display having visual messages on fighting the pandemic will tour 180 villages to create awareness on Covid -19. We have selected the villages where more number of Covid-19 cases were registered. The idea is to create awareness in urban and rural areas that Covid numbers are decreased but not vanished," said an official. 

In this awareness programme, the officials will direct people to extend their support and tell others to follow Covid rules to stop the spread of diseases. The staff will also visit houses in rural areas and give tips of maintaining hygiene in their areas.  

An official from Gadag health department said, "We thank all other Covid warriors who are with us. All the staff at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are working hard and if they find any serious patients they will be immediately brought to the GIMS and give treatment on early detection and timely treatment formula. We are also visiting remote areas in rural parts where people ignore Covid test".

Venkatesh Kattimani, a resident, "it is a good move by the district administration. Though the Covid numbers are low, still we cannot ignore it. People at markets forget all Covid rules and come closely without any fear. People in rural areas who join together at weekly markets should be warned to wear masks and maintain social distancing. We should not forget that Covid numbers decreased but the virus is still here". 

