STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now Tunga Aarati every month's fullmoon day in Hampi 

The officials are now finding a suitable place to construct stage for performing the rituals. 

Published: 16th November 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Tunga Aarati held during time of recent Hampi Utsav event in Hampi. (Photo |Express)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Soon Tunga Aarati will be a monthly affair from now on in Hampi. Tunga Aarati is a special offering to river Tungabhadra in terms of lighting lamps on the rocks that are located on the river bank and offering aarati, similar to that performed in Varanasi - Ganga Aarati - which will now be carried out every month's fullmoon day.

So far Tunga Aarati used to be held only during the annual Hampi festival. Now the administration has decided to hold the event every month. The officials are now finding a suitable place to construct stage for performing the rituals. 

A senior official from the Endowment Department said that the district minister Anand Singh had recently held discussions with the administration regarding this matter.

"Tunga Aarati is done near Tungabhadra river edge near Virupaksha temple every year. Soon we will built permanent structure where aarati can be conducted every month. We shall also create facility to host nearly 2,000 people to watch the evening aarati. The aarati will be done on the lines of famous Ganga Aarati and it will surely become an added attraction to the world heritage site Hampi," said the official.

Nagaraj B, social activist from Hampi said that it was a long pending demand from the locals and tourism operators to make Tunga aarati a regular event in Hampi. 

"We also suggest the government to modify and reintroduce Hanoi By Nights programme and regularly conduct the Tunga Aarati event," he said. 

He added that the site is receiving about 2,000 footfalls daily and this is only 50% of the visitors compared to non Covid19 times. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tunga Aarati
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp