Colleges reopen for final year students in Karnataka but attendance poor

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After eight months, colleges in the state finally threw their gates open for final year students on Tuesday.



Colleges were seen welcoming a small number of students back on campuses in an orderly manner after they were thermally screened and given hand sanitisers.

As expected, the turnout was poor. The BBMP, which is arranging for 450 swab collection centres near colleges across the city, estimated the first day attendance would not cross 30 percent.

The recent notice about a mandatory COVID-19 test report was a cause for confusion among students. Several who did not possess COVID-19 negative certificates were seen flocking to the nearby primary health care centres.

More than 100 students who arrived at the Swami Vivekananda College without their reports were sent to the nearest Primary Health Centre that was linked to their college to get a test done.

Of the 450 final year students, the college saw only 15 percent attendance, Dr. B.G. Bhaskar, Principal, Vivekananda Degree College told The New Indian Express.

Even as the debate continues over whether or not lecturers in colleges should be wearing masks when delivering classes, professors in Maharani College were seen wearing masks.

However, the big reopening on Tuesday was not a first for all institutes. "Most of the classes have been completed online. Students have been coming to campus for practical classes if required. And they were also accommodated in the guesthouse and hostels," said registrar of Christ deemed-to-be-University, Anil Pinto. The institute has already scheduled its online examinations for second and third year students on December 2 and for first year students on December 12.

The institute plans to open up with practical classes for the next semester in January.