9.25 lakh Covid cases in Karnataka by December 12: Analysis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By December 12, Karnataka is likely to have 9.25 lakh Covid cases, according to projections by the Public Health Foundation of India and Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of consultancy Proxima. The figures, released on Tuesday, estimated the number of Covid-19 cases in Karntaka at 9,25,000. The state health department has said that as on November 16, the tally of Covid cases was 8,62,804.

The death toll would touch 12,800 according to Jeevan Raksha’s estimates, while official figures show the disease claimed 11,541 lives in the state until November 16. Interestingly, their projection of the number of cases and deaths is lower compared to their previous estimates for November 12. They had predicted 10,00,000 cases by November 12, and the actual figures stood at 8,55,912. They had predicted 12,800 deaths by November 12 and the actual figure stood at 11,474.

“The average daily testing has been ramped up from 40,000 to 1,07,000 per day. In September, the test yield was 14% which resulted in average daily cases of 8,000-9,000. Whereas, in November, the test yield dropped to 2%, which means every 100 tests is yielding only 2 Covid cases,” the report of the findings said.Yield refers to the positivity rate, that is number of positive cases yielded, from the total tests.

They concluded that there is an increase in government-sponsored testing as well as people-led precautionary testing. Therefore, the number of tests has increased considerably and yield dropped to 2% in the week until November 14. They also pointed out that between the weeks ending August 7 and September 18, testing was qualitative and quantitative, leading to higher yield. However, from the week ending September 25 up to November 14, testing was ramped up, but was focused more on low-risk and unwarranted people.

“Karnataka is testing more and yielding lesser cases than before. This is either due to people taking up precautionary testing if they experience the slightest of symptoms, before they travel to another place, or owing to government-sponsored testing before they open economic activity. This is a good balance and it means both people and the government have learnt to deal with the pandemic,” said Sanjeev Mysore, covnenor of the Jeevan Raksha project.

However, to sustain this trend, the focus should be testing more vulnerable people such as primary and secondary contacts identified through contact tracing and those with symptoms, he said. “This is essential to break the chain and also prevent a second wave, which is being observed in places such as Delhi, Europe, and the UK. At present, low-risk people are being tested and they turn negative. To maintain the less number of cases, until the vaccine comes, they must maintain the containment strategy and test those who are high-risk, early on,” Sanjeev added. For India as a whole, Jeevan Raksha projected 1,00,31,000 cases and 1,44,250 deaths, by December 12.