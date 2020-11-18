STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases at 4-month low in Dharwad

Published: 18th November 2020 03:55 AM

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya 
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The number of active Covid cases in Dharwad district is at a four-month low, thanks to a steady decline in the number of people getting infected. On Monday, only five cases were reported, translating to a four-month low. In the past ten days, the number of average positive cases reported is 21.

Going by the number of people who tested positive, the active cases may drop further over the next few days if fewer infections are reported during the festive season. Since infection is seen reducing across the state, the district has not reported positive cases in the three digits almost for the past one month. The previous three-digit high was on October 22, when 133 cases were reported.

The same trend is seen in the number of active cases too. With a high number of recoveries, active cases are expected to drop to double-digits. On Monday, the number stood at 138, which is again a four-month low, as on June 28 the number of active cases was 141.

A lesser number of cases and a high recovery rate have a favourable effect on the death rate too. On average, 1-2 patients succumbi to the disease each day. These declining trends have brought relief for the administration and pressure on public healthcare facilities has drastically reduced.

