Appointment order for PU lecturers this week

BENGALURU: The Karnataka education department will issue the appointment order for PU lecturers on November 20, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. The decision was taken on Tuesday after a meeting with department officials.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will distribute the appointment orders symbolically, and the orders will come into effect once colleges reopen. The department stated that due to the pandemic, the finance department and DPAR had received orders to restrict unnecessary expenses. Considering that schools and colleges were yet to reopen, the appointment orders were also delayed.

The transfers will start from November 23 and teachers can apply for the same. The department also stated that there will be no compulsory transfers this year. The issue of transfers will be raised in the upcoming session, wherein an Act would come into place to regulate transfers and make it lecturer-friendly. In addition, officials have been asked to fill up vacancies in the Kalyana Karnataka region, as per the results of the examination.