Bineesh Kodiyeri sent to NCB custody till Nov 20

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, obtained Bineesh Kodiyeri’s custody from the special court for three days under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Bineesh has been lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara in judicial custody since November 11.

He was taken from the prison by the NCB officers for custodial interrogation after he was remanded in NCB custody till November 20. “The NCB will question him on his alleged drug network, the source, supply chain and his customers,” said sources.

Bineesh’s name had surfaced during the interrogation of drug accused Mohammed Anoop, who was arrested by the NCB on August 22 along with R Ravindran and Anikha D in the city. The anti-drug agency had seized a huge cache of MDMA pills, LSD blots and cash of over Rs 2 lakh in the operation. Bineesh was subsequently arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal unit, on October 29 under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

On October 17, the ED had arrested Anoop under PMLA and during his custodial interrogation, he had allegedly told the ED officials that he “indulged in sale and purchase of narcotic drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh. All his financial dealings were done on the instructions of Bineesh,” the ED had stated.

The agency had reportedly recovered Anoop’s debit card from Bineesh’s residence during the search. The latter is also an associate of drug accused Ravindran and has named him as partner/director in some of his shell companies, which are now under the ED scanner, the agency had stated.