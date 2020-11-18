STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal mining: HC declines to quash criminal proceedings against accused

Rejecting the petitioners’ contentions, Justice Cunha said that the criminal action has been rightly initiated against them.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against some individuals and mining firms before the Lokayukta Special Court in relation to illegal transportation and export of iron ore from Belekeri area.

Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed a batch of criminal petitions filed by them seeking to quash the cognizance of alleged offences taken by the Special Court and which consequently issued summons to them based on the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Karnataka Lokayukta.

Rejecting the petitioners’ contentions, Justice Cunha said that the criminal action has been rightly initiated against them. The petitions were filed by Pradeep S Wodeyar of Matha Overseas Limited, Lakshminarayana Gubba of Canara Overseas Limited, ILC Industries Limited, Riya S Nair and several others. The accused were facing various charges such as selling of iron ore without valid permit and without paying royalty,  causing loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

“Taking cognizance of the alleged offences, the Special Judge issued summonses to the petitioners. This order clearly reflects the application of mind and consideration of the material leading to issuance of summons. The offences in respect of which summons are issued are also detailed in the order. As such, no fault could be found with the impugned orders,” the judge said.

The judge said the special public prosecutors B S Prasad and Venkatesh S Arbatti have referred to the documents which prima facie disclose the involvement of the petitioners in the alleged offences. “I do not find any justifiable ground to interfere in the importuned proceedings. Accordingly, the petitions are dismissed,” the judge said while he upheld the action of the Special Court.

