Junk Maratha Board order, demand Kannada bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pro-Kannada organisations have slammed the Karnataka government’s decision to set up a Maratha Welfare Board, with a grant of Rs 50 crore, and have decided to call for a bandh if the government fails to withdraw its order.

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj urged the government to immediately withdraw the order, failing which all pro-Kannada organizations will call for a statewide bandh on December 5. Terming it an attempt by the ruling party to woo Marathi voters in Belagavi ahead of the Lok Sabha bypolls, the organisations accused the government of setting a bad precedent by establishing such welfare boards. Kannada organisation members have decided to hold a meeting in the next two days to decide on their future course of action.

On Tuesday, they staged a protest at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru, and also protested in other parts of the state. The government has been accused of taking such a decision ahead of bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan assembly seat.

Belagavi and Basavakalayan, in Bidar district, have a substantial Maratha population. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had stated that the Maratha Development Authority was set up for social, economic, academic and religious development of the Maratha population in the state.