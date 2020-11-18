STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Junk Maratha Board order, demand Kannada bodies

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj urged the government to immediately withdraw the order, failing which all pro-Kannada organizations will call for a statewide bandh on December 5.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Members of various pro-Kannada groups protest against the state government’s decision to sanction `50 crore for the newly-formed Maratha Welfare Board. The protest was held at Mysuru Bank Circle, Ben

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pro-Kannada organisations have slammed the Karnataka government’s decision to set up a Maratha Welfare Board, with a grant of Rs 50 crore, and have decided to call for a bandh if the government fails to withdraw its order. 

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj urged the government to immediately withdraw the order, failing which all pro-Kannada organizations will call for a statewide bandh on December 5. Terming it an attempt by the ruling party to woo Marathi voters in Belagavi ahead of the Lok Sabha bypolls, the organisations accused the government of setting a bad precedent by establishing such welfare boards. Kannada organisation members have decided to hold a meeting in the next two days to decide on their future course of action. 

On Tuesday, they staged a protest at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru, and also protested in other parts of the state. The government has been accused of taking such a decision ahead of bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan assembly seat.

Belagavi and Basavakalayan, in Bidar district, have a substantial Maratha population.  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had stated that the Maratha Development Authority was set up for social, economic, academic and religious development of the Maratha population in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pro-Kannada organisations Maratha Welfare Board
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp