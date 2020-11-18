Karnataka govt revises order reserving 50% beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has revised its order that made it mandatory for private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients sent by the state government for treatment. This comes after a reduction in the number of patients seeking COVID-19 treatment in private and government hospitals.

The revised order, signed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, issued after the consent of the chief secretary and health department officials, stated that all bed blocking for Covid positive cases taken by the zonal command and control centres (ZCCC) using the Covid +ve Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS) portal for general and HDU beds shall be restricted to government hospitals and government medical colleges only.

It also stated that this shall be followed until the general and HDU beds at government run facilities fall below 10 per cent of the overall availability. It also asserted that ICU and ICU- ventilator beds should be provided at government-run facilities. However, in exceptional critical cases, where the nearest facility needs to be provided or specialised critical care of patient mandates specific private facility admission, beds can be considered in private facilities.

In case of district patients seeking admission in Bengaluru hospitals, the same priority of reserving and allocating beds at BBMP super user level should be followed. Also, once 90 per cent of the beds at government hospitals and medical colleges is occupied, the CHBMS will take steps to release beds in private hospitals for ZCCC to block them. The CHMBS should continuously track the bed occupancy status and keep making them available across hospitals, as per protocols, it added.