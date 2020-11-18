KSTDC adds rooms, on acquisition spree 

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Tourists, once again bitten by the travel bug, have set forth on their journeys, giving the tourism sector a fillip after Unlock 5.0 opening up borders. But while several hospitality establishments have been forced to shut shop, hit by financial and labour constraints, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is on an expansion spree.

In the past couple of months, KSTDC has opened more rooms at budget hotels across the state – Almatti (21 rooms), Vijayapura (21), Barachukki (11), BR Hills (16), and Tungabhadra Dam (20). It also recently opened 34 rooms at Karnataka Bhavan-3 in New Delhi. In all, KSTDC has added 122 rooms across India.

KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar told TNIE that the plan to create new spaces was part of the tourism policy and also on the annual calender agenda. He said room rents are dynamic, and prices fluctuate according to market demand.

The corporation was also looking at acquiring unused government guesthouses and inspection bungalows. A tourism department official said the idea was to drive home the message that people can travel without fear, and government-run properties are available.

“Business-wise, it is the best time to expand. Where the market is low, there is less money in circulation and demand for financial movement is only rising. It is a wise business decision,” the official said. Tour operators say this is an opportunity for high tourist inflow. Naresh K, a tour operator, said it is a promising sign, when many thought the industry was on the verge of collapse

Premium hotels Kumara Krupa Guesthouse in Bengaluru, Mayura Valley View in Madikeri, Mayura Krishna Almatti, Riverview Srirangapatna, Bhuvaneshwari in Hampi, Adil Shahi in Vijayapura, Pine Top in Nandi Hills, Sudarshan in Ooty, and Hoysala in Mysuru

Budget hotels Mayura Shantala in Halebidu, Yagachi in Belur, Gerusoppa in Jog Falls, Vijayanagara in TB Dam, Mayura Talakaveri in Bhagamandala, Mayura Barachukki in Shivana samudra, Mayura Velapuri in Belur, Sangama in Mekedatu