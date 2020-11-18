Late Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti’s family ignored, supporters unhappy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti’s supporters, who had expected one of his family members to be nominated in his place, were disappointed that the BJP did not consider the family.

They also expected that a person from the same caste, the backward Savitha Samaja, would be nominated. Instead, the BJP nominated Dr K Narayan to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

The supporters and family had written to state and national leaders that Gasti’s wife Suma, a homemaker, be considered for the seat, after Gasti passed away in September due to Covid-19. Gasti’s supporters said that though he had served the party for about three decades, all letters to consider the family for the seat had gone in vain. When contacted, Suma said, “We are loyal party supporters. It is left to the party leadership to decide.’’