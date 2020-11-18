Yediyurappa accuses Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar of fanning flames of unrest in border areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his remarks on incorporating Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas in the state into Maharashtra.

“I condemn Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar’s statements. The whole world knows that the Mahajan Commission decision is final,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa said responding to Pawar's remarks. Marathi speaking people in Karnataka are like Kannadigas in the state and they had taken part in the Vishwa Kannada Sammelana in a big way, the CM said and added that a corporation has been set up for their development.

Accusing Ajit Pawar of fanning the flames of unrest in border areas, the CM said he should stop making such comments. The Karnataka government has decided to set up a corporation for social, economic, academic and religious development of the substantial Marathi population in the state. Pro-Kannada organizations have opposed the state government decision and have urged the state government to withdraw its order, failing which they will call a statewide bandh.

Winter session from December 7 to 15

Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Bengaluru from December 7 to 15. The cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee to look into the demands for increase in reservation for SC/ST communities.