STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa accuses Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar of fanning flames of unrest in border areas

“I condemn Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar’s statements. The whole world knows that the Mahajan Commission decision is final,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa said responding to Pawar's remarks

Published: 18th November 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his remarks on incorporating Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas in the state into Maharashtra.

“I condemn Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar’s statements. The whole world knows that the Mahajan Commission decision is final,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa said responding to Pawar's remarks. Marathi speaking people in Karnataka are like Kannadigas in the state and they had taken part in the Vishwa Kannada Sammelana in a big way, the CM said and added that a corporation has been set up for their development.

Accusing Ajit Pawar of fanning the flames of unrest in border areas, the CM said he should stop making such comments. The Karnataka government has decided to set up a corporation for social, economic, academic and religious development of the substantial Marathi population in the state. Pro-Kannada organizations have opposed the state government decision and have urged the state government to withdraw its order, failing which they will call a statewide bandh.

Winter session from December 7 to 15

Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Bengaluru from December 7 to 15. The cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee to look into the demands for increase in reservation for SC/ST communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Ajit Pawar Karnataka
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp