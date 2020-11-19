STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on Karnataka cabinet expansion in two-three days: Yediyurappa after speaking with BJP leaders 

Yediyurappa added that he will abide by the decision of party workers in this regard.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he has spoken to party leaders and a decision on the expansion of the state cabinet will be taken in the next two-three days.

"I have spoken with the leaders of the party, I will get to know in 2-3 days. I will abide by whatever is decided them," Yediyurappa told reporters here when asked about cabinet expansion in the state.

The Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said: "A discussion was held on Cabinet expansion which will be cleared by him (JP Nadda) in the next two to three days. We have also discussed various issues including the development of the state."

