Fan-tastic adulation: Villagers build temple for late actor Ambareesh

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every household at Hottegowdana Doddi, a village in Maddur taluk of Mandya, has a photo of late actor Ambareesh in their houses. They pay obeisance to it daily. Such is the craze and fandom that the actor-turned-politician enjoyed for his acting skills and philanthropic works.

The fans, followers and residents of Hottegowdana Doddi raised funds to the tune of Rs 8 lakh to build a temple which they have named ‘Ambi Amara’ (Immortal Ambareesh) to express their love for their favourite actor. The fans have installed a bronze statue of the ‘Rebel Star’ which they are planning to unveil on November 24 marking his second death anniversary.

“Not just I. My father and all relatives in the village are great fans of Ambareesh. The welfare works he sanctioned to our village and the way he changed the lives of people made them believe him as their god. Every house in our village has his photo and now with the efforts of the villagers, fans and followers of Ambareesh, we have built this temple,” said Siddesh, a resident of the village.

Nagesh, president of Akhila Karnataka Dr Ambareesh Abhimanigala Sangha, Hottegowdana Doddi, said: “We have built this temple out of sheer love for ‘Ambareesh Anna’. We planted the ashes from Ambareesh’s funeral pyre at this place and above it we have installed the statue. There is neither political affiliation behind this act nor are we doing any publicity over it.

We took it up voluntarily and all the fans of the actor supported us. We hope to launch a mass feeding programme and other activities in the days to come.” When asked about this adulation from his fans, Sumalatha, Mandya MP and wife of the late actor, said, “I have no words to describe my feelings when I see the way his fans and followers still revere him.

The love he earned is eternal, and has been passed on unconditionally to me and my son Abhishek.”

She said when someone is alive and active in public life it’s natural that they will enjoy the love of the masses. “But Ambareesh had a connection that goes beyond life. He was an amazing man, one in a billion,” she said.