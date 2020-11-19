In pursuit of drug case, CCB nabs hacker

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, investigating a drug racket, have stumbled upon a 25-year-old hacker, who allegedly hacked into several websites, including the Karnataka e-procurement site.

He has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Sri Krishna alias Shriki, a resident of Jayanagar. After pursuing PU in Bengaluru, he completed his BSc in Computer Science from a university in Amsterdam.

Police said that Shriki was arrested along with other accused involved in a drug case registered at Kempegowda Nagar police station on November 4. The case was then transferred to the CCB. Investigation revealed that Suneesh Hegde and Prasidh Shetty were relatives, and they were procuring hydro ganja through the dark web.

“The accused used to pay for the contraband using bitcoins, and Shriki was helping them. The drugs came via post to Chamarajapet post office, and the accused would pick it up from there and supply it. They would even consume it themselves,” police said.

“During investigation, it was found that Shriki was an expert in hacking, and hacked into poker and bitcoin portals. In 2019, he hacked the Karnataka e-procurement website and a case was registered in the CID Cyber Crime police station in this connection.

He confessed to having hacked the government site. Besides, the accused hacked various gaming sites and stole data and extorted money from companies,” the police said, adding, “Shriki has made attempts to break into various government sites and investigations are on to know more.”