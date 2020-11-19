Karnataka govt may push key Bills in winter session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The winter session of the state legislature will be held between December 7 and 15 in Bengaluru, and not in Belagavi as was the practice. Last year too, the winter session was held in Bengaluru due to the devastating floods in Belagavi and other parts in North Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government is likely to reintroduce many pending Bills which could not be passed in the monsoon session held in September. That session was curtailed due to the prevailing Covid-19 crisis.

Cabinet panel to look into hiking SC/ST quota

The cabinet also decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to look into demands for increase in reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC & ST) communities, based on their population. Madhuswamy said the SC/ST quota was fixed many years ago and now there is a demand to enhance it based on their population. T he minister said the CM will decide on the members of the cabinet sub-committee and it will be announced within a week.

The committee will look into the demands and discuss which categories need enhancement in reservation and give its recommendation to the government, he said. Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu has played a major role in the formation of the cabinet sub-committee to look into the demands, he added. Sriramulu pointed out that there has been a demand to increase the reservation based on the population from many organisations and heads of religious institutions.

The minister said they will also look into the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report, which gave its recommendations to the government recently. Sriramulu said there is a demand for increasing reservation from the present 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs. “Our government will take a decision after the cabinet sub-committee submits its report,” he added.

The minister said the cabinet also discussed about flood relief measures and works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The cabinet also ratified release of Rs 1,650 crore as loans for ongoing projects in the Water Resources Department, approved the list of government holidays for 2021 (21 general holidays and 19 restricted holidays) and release of funds for Belagavi development. It also took a decision to take disciplinary action against its officials without consulting the Karnataka Public Service Commission. (KPSC.)