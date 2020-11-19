STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt may push key Bills in winter session

The winter session of the state legislature will be held between December 7 and 15 in Bengaluru, and not in Belagavi as was the practice. 

Published: 19th November 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The winter session of the state legislature will be held between December 7 and 15 in Bengaluru, and not in Belagavi as was the practice. Last year too, the winter session was held in Bengaluru due to the devastating floods in Belagavi and other parts in North Karnataka. 

Speaking to mediapersons after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government is likely to reintroduce many pending Bills which could not be passed in the monsoon session held in  September. That session was curtailed due to the prevailing Covid-19 crisis. 

Cabinet panel to look into hiking SC/ST quota

The cabinet also decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to look into demands for increase in reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC & ST) communities, based on their population. Madhuswamy said the SC/ST quota was fixed many years ago and now there is a demand to enhance it based on their population. T he minister said the CM will decide on the members of the cabinet sub-committee and it will be announced within a week.

The committee will look into the demands and discuss which categories need enhancement in reservation and give its recommendation to the government, he said. Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu has played a major role in the formation of the cabinet sub-committee to look into the demands, he added. Sriramulu pointed out that there has been a demand to increase the reservation based on the population from many organisations and heads of religious institutions.

The minister said they will also look into the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report, which gave its recommendations to the government recently. Sriramulu said there is a demand for increasing reservation from the present 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs. “Our government will take a decision after the cabinet sub-committee submits its report,” he added.

The minister said the cabinet also discussed about flood relief measures and works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The cabinet also ratified release of Rs 1,650 crore as loans for ongoing projects in the Water Resources Department, approved the list of government holidays for 2021 (21 general holidays and 19 restricted holidays) and release of funds for Belagavi development. It also took a decision to take disciplinary action against its officials without consulting the Karnataka Public Service Commission. (KPSC.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka winter session
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp