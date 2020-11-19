Lingayat board move unwarranted: Seer

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When the Veerashaiva Lingayat community associations welcoming Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announcing the setting up of a corporation for the development of the community and demanding backward 2(A) tag, head of Siddaganga Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swamiji said it was “unwarranted”.

“I am surprised by the move and if the government continued with the trend of setting up the corporations for each and every community, there will be no end to it as all will put forth a similar demand.

Instead, the government should help uplift the socially and economically backward people cutting across the castes,” he remarked. “The government is for the inclusive development of the state,” he suggested.