Nothing wrong with MLAs lobbying: Minister ST Somshekhar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Cooperative Minister ST Somshekhar on Wednesday defended MLAs lobbying for cabinet seats saying they have the right to ask for berths and there is nothing wrong in it.After the inauguration of the Sahakara Saptaha event in Belagavi on Wednesday, he said MLAs usually demand for a berth as it helps them work for people in a better way.

“However, it is the prerogative of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take a final call on who should be inducted into the cabinet ultimately,” he added.

Meanwhile, with the party high command expected to bypass the chief minister to decide who should be included or dropped from the cabinet, Jarkiholi is said to have rushed to New Delhi to meet the top leadership.

According to sources, the high command is likely to consider the demands of Jarkiholi to include at least three legislators from his group.