Renowned artist and creator of famous Utsav Rock Garden TB Solabakkanavar dies at 74

The Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi is a masterpiece of his art as a sculptor, with a large number of idols attracting visitors from different parts of the nation

Published: 19th November 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 02:26 PM

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: Karnataka Bayalata Academy founder-chairman T B Solabakkanavar passed away on Thursday at 74 after a prolonged illness. He was a legend in fine arts and sculpting and also developed the Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi village of Haveri district which is a popular attraction.

Solabakkanavar is survived by his wife Savitramma, daughter Vedrani and son Rajaharsha. The funeral will be held at the New workshop near the Utsav Rock garden at Gotagodi village in Shiggavi taluk in Haveri district.

Solabakkanavar was born in the remote Hulasogi village in Shiggavi taluk on March 3, 1947. He completed his primary education at his birthplace, higher primary in Hirebendigeri village and secondary education in Savanur and Shiggavi towns. He was educated in fine arts at D V Halabhavi Arts School in Dharwad, finished his diploma in fine arts in Davangere and interior designing at JJ College, Bombay.

He started his career as assistant director of fine arts in Filmland and was an artist at the Prajamath weekly. He worked as a lecturer in Davangere Arts College from 1972-1990. He also served at the Lalita Kala College, Davangere.

Solabakkanavar bagged the Karnataka Rajostava Award in 2005, Karnataka Lalita Kala Academy award in 2006, Honorary Doctorate in 2018 and Janapada Gynana Vignana Award in 2001. After his retirement as lecturer, he was involved in the arts of Doddata, Bayalata and sculpting. He founded the Karnataka Doddata and Bayalata Training Trust.

The Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi is a masterpiece of his art as a sculptor, with a large number of idols attracting visitors from different parts of the nation. This venture of Sobalakkanavar entered the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records, Records Sector America, Records Holders Republic London, Unique World Records, Amazing World Records, Assist World Records and Everest World Records Nepal.

He was also a force behind the development of Alamatti rock garden and Krishna & Lava Kusha rock garden of the Forest Department and the Folklore Museum at Bagalkote.

