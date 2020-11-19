RS elections: BJP’s K Narayan likely to be elected unopposed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate K Narayan, who filed his nomination on Wednesday, is likely to be elected unanimously. Two people filed their papers on Wednesday, the last day.

Narayan was accompanied by BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, ministers R Ashoka and KS Eshwarappa. His name was announced on Tuesday, and came as a surprise for many. The demise of Ashok Gasti in September 2020 necessitated this election.

M K Vishalakshi, secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, said Narayan filed his ‘B form’ from the BJP. Another candidate, Sudhakar, filed his nomination from the BJP, but has neither the ‘B form’ nor proposers, which are a must for filing nominations.

“Scrutiny of papers will take place on Thursday, with November 23 as the last day to withdraw nominations,” she said. None of the other political parties have fielded candidates, she added. Sources from the BJP said Narayan will be elected unopposed as no other candidate has been fielded.

He needs 112 votes and BJP has a surplus in the legislative assembly. Narayan is a businessman and owns a printing press in Bengaluru. He is associated with the RSS and represents the weaver community.