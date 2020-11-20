College students sent home for not carrying COVID negative report

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Students of Government First Grade College, Kaup, on Tuesday had to return home without attending classes as they were not carrying their Covid-19 negative report and a permission letter from their parents.

As many as 130 final-year students in the UG and PG section were to attend the offline classes on Tuesday, but, only 15 turned up. But none of them had Covid negative report and permission letter. College principal Dr Anil Kumar said that as per the order of higher authorities and the district administration, students should bring Covid negative reports and permission letter of their parents to attend classes.

Students at Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty College, Shirva, also faced the same situation as four students who came to attend classes, did not bring Covid negative reports. Udupi DC G Jagadish said private and KSRTC buses will ply on specific routes if there is demand from students in the coming days.