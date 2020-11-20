Upset with DKS, Akhanda will write to Sonia, Rahul

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fissures in the Congress party seem to be widening with MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy planning to write to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi next week stating that he had got no support from KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

“He is instead backing former mayor Sampath Raj, who was arrested in the DJ Halli arson case and is said to have incited the mob to burn down my house,” said Murthy.

The MLA told TNIE that he was deeply anguished that Shivakumar has not extended any support to him. “There has been no word of sympathy or support from the KPCC president even after three months. Even when Raj was arrested, he is seen supporting him. Last month, when the CCB had submitted the chargesheet naming Raj, I had written to Shivakumar to expel him from the party but he has not responded till date,” said Murthy.

He, however, acknowledged support from Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. “The two have been with me since the time of the incident,” he added.

“If I am not getting any help from my KPCC president, I will have to knock on the doors of the AICC president for justice and help,” Murthy said.

He said that he would meet Shivakumar on Saturday to again highlight his grievance. When asked why he thought Raj would have instigated the mob to burn down his house, Murthy said he had no idea that the former was harbouring enmity against him till he did it.

“When Raj’s personal assistant and relative Arun was arrested, I had written to the City Police Commissioner to probe his role in the violence,” he added. Regarding his nephew and accused Naveen, whose sacrilegious social media post had reportedly instigated the arson in East Bengaluru on August 11, the MLA said that he has not been in touch with the former.

Court extends Sampath Raj’s police custody

Bengaluru City Ex-Mayor Sampath Raj will have to remain in police custody for one more day, as the same was extended by a city court after he was produced before it on Thursday. The Central Crime Branch police had arrested Raj on Monday in connection with the DJ Halli riots, and had obtained his police custody till Thursday. As his custody ended, he was produced before the court and the police requested that his custody be further extended as they had not completed questioning him.

Considering the request, the court extended his police custody by one more day, till Friday. Meanwhile, the police have continued questioning Raj in connection with his alleged involvement in the riots. It is learnt that he is denying his role in the riots, and also claiming that he has no links to it. “When questioned as to why he was absconding despite repeated notices to appear for inquiry, he claimed that he had health problems and thus could not do so,” a source said.