Cloth merchant abuses bar staff, thrashed by mob

Published: 21st November 2020 05:16 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of people thrashed a 38-year-old cloth merchant for allegedly abusing the staff of a bar. The incident took place near Tribhuvan theatre in Gandhinagar on November 16 and the video of the incident went viral on Friday.  

A senior police officer said the incident when Mahendra N, who hails from a neighbouring state, had come to a bar and ordered beer. When the waiter took long to serve the order, Mahendra got angry and started abusing him.

In a fit of rage, he used derogatory words against the staff and then they pushed him out and thrashed him. Onlookers, who recorded the incident, called Upparpet police and he was taken into custody. The police filed a petty case against Mahendra for creating ruckus in public and also warned the bar staff not to assault any customers.

It was alleged that Mahendra used derogatory terms for Kannada language but police ruled out this allegation and told that it is a clear case of trivial issue inside the bar.  Mahendra, however, refused to file a case against the bar staff.

