STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cow slaughter ban will be a reality soon, says CT Ravi

Chavan had stated that they will introduce the bill after studying similar bills in other states and that may take some time.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan indicated that the government is unlikely to introduce a bill banning cow slaughter in Karnataka during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Friday said the ban will be a reality soon.

Ravi, in-charge of poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said that he had spoken to Prabhu Chavan to get the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed in the cabinet and present it during the upcoming Assembly Session.  

He said the party took a decision on cow slaughter ban and a law against “Love jihad” during the state executive committee meeting in Mangaluru and he is confident that the two pieces of legislation will be introduced in the winter session, which will be held in Bengaluru from December 7 to 15.

The cow slaughter bill was introduced by the BJP government nearly a decade ago, but had failed to get President’s nod, Ravi said, and added that they will look into the bill that was introduced earlier and also study similar bills in other states before introducing similar legislation in the state. “Now, we need to bring an act with tough measures to prevent cow slaughter. Just imposing a fine of Rs 50 or Rs 100 is not enough. There is no point in having an act that will not help stop cow slaughter,” he said.  

Chavan had stated that they will introduce the bill after studying similar bills in other states and that may take some time. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, Ravi said they will discuss the party’s strategy for 2021 elections. Shah will be interacting with party workers and leaders in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cow slaughter Karnataka Cow slaughter ban CT Ravi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp