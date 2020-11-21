Cow slaughter ban will be a reality soon, says CT Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan indicated that the government is unlikely to introduce a bill banning cow slaughter in Karnataka during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Friday said the ban will be a reality soon.

Ravi, in-charge of poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said that he had spoken to Prabhu Chavan to get the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed in the cabinet and present it during the upcoming Assembly Session.

He said the party took a decision on cow slaughter ban and a law against “Love jihad” during the state executive committee meeting in Mangaluru and he is confident that the two pieces of legislation will be introduced in the winter session, which will be held in Bengaluru from December 7 to 15.

The cow slaughter bill was introduced by the BJP government nearly a decade ago, but had failed to get President’s nod, Ravi said, and added that they will look into the bill that was introduced earlier and also study similar bills in other states before introducing similar legislation in the state. “Now, we need to bring an act with tough measures to prevent cow slaughter. Just imposing a fine of Rs 50 or Rs 100 is not enough. There is no point in having an act that will not help stop cow slaughter,” he said.

Chavan had stated that they will introduce the bill after studying similar bills in other states and that may take some time. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, Ravi said they will discuss the party’s strategy for 2021 elections. Shah will be interacting with party workers and leaders in Chennai.