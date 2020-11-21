STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forums slam govt move to do away with Christian Development Corporation

Several pro-Christian organisations in Udupi have criticised the State Government for going back on its earlier plan of setting up a Christian Development Corporation.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Christian community hold up printouts of the letter scrapping the Christian Development Corporation, in Udupi | Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Several pro-Christian organisations in Udupi have criticised the State Government for going back on its earlier plan of setting up a Christian Development Corporation. Prashanth Jatthana, secretary, Christian Forum for Human Rights, Udupi, said that the erstwhile Christian Development Committee should have been turned into a development corporation, but the government scrapped the proposal without giving any reason. 

The committee came into existence in 2012 when B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister and it was allocated Rs 50 crore. When Siddaramaiah became the CM, he earmarked Rs 150 crore to the committee. The fund was used to renovate and repair old churches, build compound walls for graveyards and other projects, he said. Several economically weaker students were given overseas scholarships through a scheme initiated by the committee, he said. 

There was a proposal to turn the committee into a corporation, but the government decided not to pursue it during the pre-budget meeting without citing any reasons, he added. He questioned the rationale behind the decision when the government is ready to form corporations for even smaller communities. “Christians have contributed immensely in the education and health sectors. This community too has poor people. The corporation is needed,” he said, adding that a  delegation will meet the chief minister soon.

