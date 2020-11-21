STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold your horses until Covid vaccine is out: Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah has appealed to the people to hold their horses and not get carried away by the statements of pharmaceutical companies on Covid vaccine. 

Published: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah has appealed to the people to hold their horses and not get carried away by the statements of pharmaceutical companies on Covid vaccine. He charged that some firms have misled people that the vaccine will hit the market in a day or two which is far from the truth.

He said people should think of vaccine only after it is cleared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Government. The doctor-turned-politician felt it’s a challenging task to come out with vaccine in a short period and there is should not be politics or propaganda in misleading the innocent population.

Asked about senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge expressing displeasure over the party’s poor show in Bihar and other byelections, he said there are no differences in the Congress and it is not new to raise their voice whenever the party loses the election. He said the partymen should know that they had won the elections  under the same leadership.

