Kannada groups call for bandh for constituting Maratha Development Board

BENGALURU: Raising the heat, pro-Kannada organisations have called for a ‘Karnataka bandh’ on December 5 to protest against the State Government’s decision to constitute a Maratha Development Board. The organisations have demanded that, except for essentials, all other businesses remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm.

Members of organisations said protests will also be held at inter-state borders in the state. The CM had stated that the bandh won’t be allowed. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said they will go ahead with the bandh. “Let them put us in jail, we don’t care. What was the need for a Marata board in Karnataka?” he insisted. Hoteliers, taxi unions and pro-Kannada groups are supporting the bandh. They will also take out a rally in Bengaluru.

He also appealed to farmers’ groups to join in. Activists plan to close borders at Ballari (Nov 23), Koppal (Nov 24), Hubballi-Dharwad (Nov 25), Attibele in Bengaluru (Nov 26), K R Puram in Bengaluru (Nov 28), Mysuru Bank Circle (Nov 30), Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (Dec 1), Davanagere-Chitradurga (Dec 2), Mysuru-Mandya (Dec 3) and Chamarajanagar (Dec 4).