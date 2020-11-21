Mangaluru: Post-Covid Care Ayush Centre inaugurated

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The much-anticipated Sharada Post-Covid Ayush Care Centre was inaugurated on the Sharada Ayurdhama Campus, Talapady. Many Covid-19 recovered patients have been found facing post-Covid complications like fatigue, body ache, breathlessness, headache, along with mental issues.

Considering the need for post-Covid care services, Sharada Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Yoga Hospitals at Talapady has opened this integrated centre with cost effective treatments on IP/OP basis. One can contact the centre at 0824-2281231, 8971153232 for more details.

In his speech DC of Dakshina Kannada Rajendra K V said, “Immunity building is possible only through traditional medicines like Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga practices. I have used these medicines and

lifestyle practices to come out of Covid and will definitely continue using them.”Former health minister and MLA U T Khader said, “I appreciate Prof M B Puranik and his team of doctors, who are involved in this unique effort.

It is everyone’s responsibility to support and promote these kinds of healthcare facilities, so that more people get the benefit.” In his presidential address, Prof M B Puranik, president of Sharada Group of Institutions, said,

“Being a Covid survivor, I have experienced the efficacy of Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga in regaining my health. I urge people to make use of this Post-Covid Centre, which is opened on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day and National Naturopathy Day.”.”