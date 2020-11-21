STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online gambling ban on the cards, says Home Minister Bommai

CM B S Yediyurappa hands over Chief Minister’s Medals to 243 police personnel, tells cops to be people-friendly

Published: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa poses with police personnel who bagged medals, in front of Vidhana Soudha on Friday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also seen.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the government is working on introducing new laws to put an end to online gambling in the state. Talking to the media after an event to distribute Chief Minister’s Medals to police personnel at Vidhana Soudha, he said that several states have already introduced laws to put an end to the menace.

“Many are addicted to online gambling and are losing their hard-earned money. The government has taken the issue seriously and is working on introducing new laws to curb it. Soon, a decision will be announced,” Bommai said. “Some states have already prohibited online gambling. Our officers are studying the laws in those states. After a proper study, we will introduce stringent laws banning online gambling,” he added.

Distributing medals to 243 police personnel, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the police should become more people-friendly. “At the event, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The government is responding to all the demands of police personnel, while the police too have done an exceptional job in tackling terrorism, Naxalism and crime,” he added. 

Bommai also said that the government is planning reforms in the police department. “A task force under the guidance of DG&IGP will be set up. The reforms will focus on effective crime control and better maintenance of law and order. It also includes measures to improve the conditions of police personnel,” he added.

Further, there is a need to reorganise Bengaluru city police commissionerate, and a team of senior police officers is working on it. “We will also establish a Prison Reforms Board to improve our jails and its systems.” DG&IGP Praveen Sood and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

BTC’s online betting app ready 
Bangalore Turf Club Limited announced the introduction of an online betting app, which will be used from the fourth race day of the winter season, starting Saturday. The registration process started on Friday. In July, the State government had approved online betting at BTC.







